Submitted by Stephanie Bravo
The Brunswick “Stews” (stewardesses) are a group of local Delta flight attendants living in the Golden Isles. They had a small gathering on East Beach honoring five Delta flight attendants who just retired. They enjoyed reminiscing about dinners in Paris, bike riding in Amsterdam, long layovers in New York City and all the friends they have made along the way. This group of flight attendants combined have a total of 340 years of service with Delta Airlines. The retirees are Wendy Cook, Melissa Norton, Bonnie O‘Neal Kirtland, Jay Thompson and Lynn Vason. Pictured are Lauren Meng on the back row from left, Stephanie Bravo, Bonnie O’Neal Kirkland, Jay Thompson, Lynn Vason, Wendy Cook and Mary Sapp. On the front row are Melissa Norton, from left, Annabelle Deitrich Robinett, Trina Davis and Lynn Van Idetstyne.