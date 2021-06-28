Submitted by Ron Maulden
Paul Medders a long time employee of the Department of Natural Resources recently spoke to the club about the Oyster Restoration Program and the Artificial Reefs Program. Medders said that Georgia has fewer oysters than it did in the 1800s. In 1908, Georgia was the largest provider of oysters in the United States. He said the steady decline in our oyster harvest is due to overharvesting and the fact that folks do not throw the shells back into the water. The Artificial Reefs Program is an effort to keep the ecosystem healthy. The reefs provide habitat and food sources for all sorts of marine life. The DNR uses all kinds of boats and building supplies to make the reefs.
The Brunswick Rotary Club meets at noon every Thursday at the Brunswick Country Club.
Pictured are Duane Harris, Brunswick Rotary member, left; and incoming president and Paul Medders of DNR.