022122_bwkRotary
Buy Now

Submitted by Alicia Haynie

Members of the Brunswick Rotary Club recently met at MAP International to package 1,000 disaster hygiene kits.

Two who joined were St. Simons Rotarians (Joe Leek and gary Schwartz) and three were Rotaract from the College of Coastal Georgia, Giulianna Claro, Angelica Salinas and Olivia Terry.

Pictured are the participants Duane Harris, from left, Bill Tipton, Catina Tindall, Mike Scherneck, Brian Weese, Alicia Haynie, Bruce Miles, Eddie VanDerbeck, Giulianna Claro, Angelica Salinas, Olivia Terry, Gary Schwartz, John Tuten, Jay Jaynes, Robbie Turner, Joe Leek and Woody Woodside.

More from this section

A taste of Vegas in your own backyard

A taste of Vegas in your own backyard

Date nights are special, and girls’ (or guys’) nights out can be a lot of fun, but sometimes it seems as if even the most special occasions become routine.

Coastal Pines expansion missing from budget

Coastal Pines expansion missing from budget

A group of business leaders and elected officials will visit the state capital next week with the expansion of the Coastal Pines Technical College in Brunswick as their No. 1 priority.