Submitted by Alicia Haynie
Members of the Brunswick Rotary Club recently met at MAP International to package 1,000 disaster hygiene kits.
Two who joined were St. Simons Rotarians (Joe Leek and gary Schwartz) and three were Rotaract from the College of Coastal Georgia, Giulianna Claro, Angelica Salinas and Olivia Terry.
Pictured are the participants Duane Harris, from left, Bill Tipton, Catina Tindall, Mike Scherneck, Brian Weese, Alicia Haynie, Bruce Miles, Eddie VanDerbeck, Giulianna Claro, Angelica Salinas, Olivia Terry, Gary Schwartz, John Tuten, Jay Jaynes, Robbie Turner, Joe Leek and Woody Woodside.