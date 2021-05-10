Submitted by Ron Maulden
Brunswick Rotary’s recent speaker was Glenda Kessler, District 6920 CART Chairman. Kessler updated the club on the success of the Coins for Alzheimer’s Research Trust (CART).
The fund was established in 1995 to fund cutting-edge Alzheimer’s research. Each club will have a blue bucket on each table at their meetings. The coins collected each meeting will go to CART. Research grants are awarded each year.
As of May 2020, CART has awarded more than $9.2 million from the district.
Pictured are Brunswick Rotary president Thomas Zachry, left, and Glenda Kessler.