Submitted by Ron Maulden
Brunswick Rotary Club recently received an end-of-year report from its Georgia Rotary Student from Sweden. Louise Hallberg has been attending College of Coastal Georgia as a participant in the Georgia Rotary Student Program. Donna and Vincent Stillinger are her hosts from Brunswick Rotary. St. Simons Rotary and Camden Rotary also hosted Louise during this year. The three clubs share the cost of the school year and plan events and weekends for the student.
Pictured are Donna Stillinger, left, and Louise Hallberg.