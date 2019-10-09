Brunswick Rotary Club recently hosted its monthly Students of the Month for September. The club has done this for more than 30 years.
The students are selected by the guidance counselors at each school. Rotarian Brad Brown introduced the students to the club.
The students gave a presentation on their goals, ambitions, student involvement and the college they will attend.
Brown presented each student with a plaque and a token of appreciation.
The students invited their counselors, teachers, parents and grandparents.
The Brunswick Rotary Club meets at noon every Thursday at the Brunswick Country Club.
Pictured are Maizy Davenport, Glynn Academy, from left; Ashley Dey, Brunswick High School; and Alle Riden, Frederica Academy.