Submitted by Ron Maulden
Brunswick Rotary hosted the January students of the month. Rotarian Duane Harris introduced each student. The students gave a short presentation on their goals, plans and community involvement. Harris presented each student with a plaque and a small token of appreciation. The students are selected by the guidance counselors at each school.
The students invite their favorite teacher and guidance counselors to the luncheon. The parents and grandparents are also invited.
Brunswick Rotary Club meets every Thursday at noon at the Brunswick Country Club.
Pictured are Cameron Kasper, Glynn Academy, from left; Makala Butts, Brunswick High School and William Brock, Frederica Academy.