Submitted by Ron Maulden
The Brunswick Rotary Club recently honored April Students of the Month. The students are selected by the guidance counselors at each school. The students are selected based on their grades, student involvement at school and community service. Rotarian Brad Brown introduced the students to the club. Each student gave a short presentation on their goals and involvement in school and their college choice. Brown presented each student with a plaque and a token of appreciation. The guidance counselors, teachers, parents and grandparents also attended the luncheon.
Brunswick Rotary Club meets at noon Thursdays at the Brunswick Country Club.
Pictured are Lindy Rose, Glynn Academy, from left; Kate Worthley, Frederica Academy and Dakota Graf, Brunswick High School