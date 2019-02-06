Submitted by Ron Maulden
Michelle Johnston, president of the College of Coastal Georgia made her annual visit to the Brunswick Rotary Club for the college update. Some of her comments included two new majors — bachelor of science in hospitality and tourism management and bachelor of science in environmental science.
The bachelor of science in nursing program is ranked number 1 in the nation. Nine Alums were named “Teacher of the Year” for 2018 in Glynn and Camden County Schools. The men’s golf won two national championships in the past five years. Pictured are Johnston, left, and Mathew Hill, a past president, who makes a book presentation in Johnston’s honor at the Marshes of Glynn Library.