Submitted by
Ron Maulden
The Brunswick Rotary Club’s Students of the Month for March are selected by the school’s guidance counselors. The criteria includes academic achievements, school activities and community activities. Rotarian Brad Brown presented the students to the club. Each student gave a short presentation on their goals and ambitions, student activities and the college they will attend.
The students were presented a plaque and and token of appreciation by Brown.
The students invited their guidance counselors, favorite teacher, parents and grandparents to the luncheon. Brunswick Rotary Club meets each Thursday at noon at the Brunswick Country Club.
Pictured are Jon Henry Butler of Glynn Academy, from left; Armani Johnson of Frederica Academy; and Billy Anderson Jr. of Brunswick High School.