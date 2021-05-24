Submitted by Ron Maulden
The Brunswick Rotary kicked off the year-long celebration of its 100th anniversary at its May meeting. The club was founded in May 1921 by the Savannah Rotary Club and is the oldest service organization in Brunswick.
Meredith Deal, past president and assistant governor, gave a presentation covering 100 years of Brunswick Rotary. She found photographs of club members doing all sorts of service activities. Many were reminders of Rotary’s motto of “Service Above Self.” Deal involved many members.
The club celebrated with a 100th Anniversary cake. Brunswick Rotary meets at the Brunswick Country Club at noon on Thursdays. Deali is pictured.