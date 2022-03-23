Submitted by Capt. Bryant Wine
The Georgia Army National Guard’s Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team recently hosted a competition to determine the brigade’s best warrior and noncommissioned officer.
U.S. Army Sgt. James Meacham of Brunswick and Spc. Keenan Baxter, both assigned to the Winder-based headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, won the competition.
Meacham and Baxter earned the awards by winning the brigade’s best warrior and noncommissioned officer competition.
Pictured are Command Sgt. Maj. John Ballenger, from left, Spc. Keenan Baxter, Sgt. James Meacham and U.S. Army Col. Jason Baker.