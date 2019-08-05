Submitted by Laura Young
Martha Drury a resident of the Southeast Georgia Health System’s Senior Care Center in Brunswick turned 100 on July 3. Senior Care Center staff, residents and multiple generations of her family surrounded her, including great-grandchildren, to celebrate the momentous occasion.
Drury’s son, Raymond, spoke about his mother, adding how blessed they all are to have her as their mother. “My mother and father were the kind of people to do anything for anyone,” he said. “They raised us very firmly but taught us to be kind above all else. My mom loved to garden and always had fresh vegetables, and she can still name many flowers by name.”