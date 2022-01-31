013122_lillyseeman
Lily Seemann, 19, of Brunswick, will compete for the title of Miss New York USA 2022 in June at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls, New York.

Seemann, who attends State University of New York, grew up here in Brunswick. She is currently Miss St. Simons Island, and graduated from Glynn Academy last year with highest honor. She was first runner up for Miss Glynn Academy 2021.

Her sponsors for the pageant are Coastal Pageant Productions and Dulce Dough. The Miss New York USA pageant is the Official Preliminaries to the Miss USA pageant. Seemann is pictured.

