Submitted by Chasity Saunders
Coastal Georgia Pageant Production recently hosted the 2023 Little and Miss Glynn County, St. Simons and Brunswick pageants were held at Howard Coffin Park in Brunswick.
Twenty-eight queens were crowned and will represent the county and local cities. The next pageant will be held Oct. 14.
The Brunswick queens pictured on the back row are Baby Miss: Arielle Roberts, from left; Junior Diamond Miss: Georgia Rine; Junior Miss: Brianna Johns; and Young Miss: Hannah Tracy.
In front are Tiny Miss: Claire Rached and Teen: Kayleigh Breese.
Not pictured are Little Miss: Evangeline Solorsaro and Wee Miss: Lilyauna May Dunphy.