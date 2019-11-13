Submitted by Chasity Saunders
The 2019 Little and Miss Glynn County, St. Simons Island and Brunswick pageants were recently held at Epworth By the Sea on St. Simons Island. Twenty-seven queens were crowned and will represent the area in future pageants.
The Brunswick queens are Brynleigh Bowie (Baby Miss); Haiden Cheek (Little Miss); Antoneya Pierce (Young Miss); Henley Hipchin (Teen Miss); and Kalyn Starr Porter (Miss).
For more information or for the queens to attend an event, contact director Chasity Saunders at 912-288-2444 or cgpp2013@gmail.com.