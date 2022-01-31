Submitted by Chasity Saunders
The 2022 Little and Miss Glynn County, St. Simons and Brunswick pageants were held at the Embassy Suites. Twenty-nine queens were crowned and will represent the area for the coming year. All of the queens are looking forward to making many local appearances throughout the year as well as promoting their platforms and local community services. To have queens attend an event, contact director Chasity Saunders at 912-288-2444 or cgpp2013@gmail.com.
The Brunswick Queens are pictured. On the back row are Classic Miss Amanda Grzybowski, from left, Teen Miss, Sa’Mya Rhone; and Miss Montana Mosher holding Baby Miss Elouise Boggess.
On the front row are Junior Miss Millie Rae Morgan, from left; Young Miss Marisa Oberry; Little Miss Layla Monroe Fuller; Wee Miss Charleigh Hopkins; and Tiny Miss Alayah Cardwell.