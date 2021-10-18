Submitted by Chasity Saunders
The 2021 Miss Glynn County, St. Simons and Brunswick queens recently relinquished to hand over their titles to the new 2022 Queens.
The queens have enjoyed their year volunteering, attending events and serving the community. For more information, contact Chasity Saunders, pageant director, at cgpp123@aol.com.
Pictured are the Brunswick queens Ariyana Lowe, Miss Brunswick, in back, holding Khloe Barbin, Baby Miss. Zuleyma Perez, Young Miss, from left, Evangeline Solorsano, Tiny Miss; Marisa O’Berry, Little Miss; and Ember Sage Nieves, Wee Miss, in front.