Submitted by Chasity Saunders

The 2021 Miss Glynn County, St. Simons and Brunswick queens recently relinquished to hand over their titles to the new 2022 Queens.

The queens have enjoyed their year volunteering, attending events and serving the community. For more information, contact Chasity Saunders, pageant director, at cgpp123@aol.com.

Pictured are the Brunswick queens Ariyana Lowe, Miss Brunswick, in back, holding Khloe Barbin, Baby Miss. Zuleyma Perez, Young Miss, from left, Evangeline Solorsano, Tiny Miss; Marisa O’Berry, Little Miss; and Ember Sage Nieves, Wee Miss, in front.

VB 10,000 begins lift of Section 4 of the Golden Ray

The towering VB 10,000 crane vessel began a slow lift Saturday morning of the last chunk of ship wreckage in the St. Simons Sound, raising this final section of the vessel Golden Ray to inspect for damage on its sunken port side, according to Unified Command.

Volunteers help restore Queens Square

Two years after work began, a 10-year-old plan to restore the northwestern quadrant of Queens Square on Newcastle Street is done thanks to more than a dozen volunteers.