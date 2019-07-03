Brunswick native serves on missile destroyer

070319_wiggins
Petty Officer 3rd Class Savannah Wiggins, a Brunswick native and 2015 Glynn Academy graduate, is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard USS Arleigh Burke, a guided-missile destroyer, equipped with tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and phalanx close-in weapons systems. The ship can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea.

She is a sonar technician aboard the ship operating out of Norfolk, Va. A Navy sonar technician is responsible for locating and destroying enemy submarines.

Wiggins, pictured, credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned in Brunswick.

