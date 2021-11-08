Wesley Hoekwater of Brunswick was recently recognized as one of the Distinguished Military Graduates (DMG) cadets at the University of North Georgia. The school is tied for the most DMGs among the nation’s six senior military colleges for 2021-2022, with 32 selected. Nine of those rank in the top 10 percent of their ROTC class nationally.

WWII sub vets honored

Clara “Charlie” Johnston has traveled from Michigan the past 33 years to attend a ceremony honoring World War II submarine veterans at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.

Trial opens with differing views of same "horrible" death

Senior assistant district attorney Linda Dunikoski of the Cobb County DA told jurors Gregory McMichael made “assumptions” and “driveway decisions” when he saw Ahmaud Arbery running past his home on Satilla Drive on Feb. 23, 2020, in the Satilla Shores neighborhood.