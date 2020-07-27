Submitted by Keith Fenton
Brunswick Memorial Park & Funeral Home recently obtained a grant from Matthews’ Children’s Foundation to benefit Safe Harbor Children’s Center.
Matthews Children’s Foundation is a part of Matthews International Corporation that provides memorial markers, plaques, mausoleums and various products used by funeral homes and cemeteries for their clients.
Candice Parker Jones and Richard Parker, administrators and owners of Brunswick Memorial Park & Funeral Home, presented a $1,000 check to Keith Fenton, Director of Development of Safe Harbor, and Leslie Hartman, Executive Director of Safe Harbor.