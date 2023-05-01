Submitted by Shirley Douglass
Brunswick Chapter of the Links Inc. recently completed its Black K.A.R.E. (Kidney Awareness Resources and Education) initiative.
One out of every seven adults are estimated to have chronic kidney disease, and unaware that they have it. The program’s goal was to increase awareness of chronic kidney disease within the communities and bring awareness to the important role that kidneys play in maintaining one’s health.
For additional information, contact www.pdempowers.com. Pictured are Jackie Bryant, left, and Cynthia Brantley during an outreach session.