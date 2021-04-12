Submitted by Shirley Douglas
On March 18, the International trends and services facet of the Brunswick Chapter of The Links Inc. along with Helping Hugs Inc. met and packed at least 100 “survival kits.” These survival kits, filled with toiletries, are intended for women and girls in the Cotes de Fer, Haiti, region living in homeless or impoverished conditions. Each year, members of the Brunswick Links Chapter purchase survival kit items and receive other community donations, such as additional funds to purchase any other needed items. The chapter then partners with Helping Hugs Inc., to pack these kits and ship them to the intended recipients in Haiti. The two groups have worked together for more than 10 years.
This year the facet solicited donations of survival kit items from local high school clubs with an excellent response. Beta club students from Camden County High School and Glynn Academy donated many items for this effort. These kits once shipped are handed out by Helping Hugs Inc.’s Medical Mission Team during their annual medical mission to Cotes de Fer, Haiti. Key ITS Facet members involved in the program include Beverly Lewis, who served as the leader of the survival kit program, and Cynthia Brantley, who made contacts with area school clubs to seek their interest in participating in the program.
Pictured are Beverly Lewis, from left; Bob Hochwald, president of Helping Hugs Inc.; Jacqueline Bryant, president of Brunswick Links Inc.; Dr. Shirley Wilson and Diane Smith, RN PhD.