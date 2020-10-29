Submitted by Shirley Douglass
The Brunswick Chapter of the Links Inc. recently held an induction ceremony for new members. Cynthia Brantley, Shontae Buffington, Ph.D.; Courtènay Miller, Ph.D.; and Saroyi Morris, Ph.D., were inducted as new members. A celebration will be held later for the new inductees to welcome them into the circle of friendship.
The Links Inc. is a not-for-profit organization established in 1946 and is one of the oldest and largest volunteer service organizations of extraordinary women. The organization and members are committed to enriching, sustaining and ensuring the cultural and economic survival of African-Americans and other persons of African ancestry with more than 16,000 professional women in 288 chapters located in 41 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of the Bahamas and the United Kingdom.
The Links’ members contribute more than 500,000 documented hours of community service annually.
The Brunswick Chapter was chartered on Jekyll Island in 1966. The local chapter serves and has members from Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties.