The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host a special holiday-themed event during the monthly First Friday downtown block party. From 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, there will be music by the Golden Isles Strummers and an appearance by the Grinch. For more information on the library and its programs, visit moglibraries.org.

