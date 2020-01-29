Submitted by Laura Young
Southeast Georgia Health System Volunteer Services recently announced Sarah Williams as the Brunswick Campus Summer Volunteer of the Quarter. The awards were announced during the Volunteer Services Winter Luncheons, which featured a cowboy Christmas theme.
Sarah Williams volunteers at the Health System’s Brunswick hospital’s Outpatient Care Center lobby on Tuesdays, Surgical Services/Prep & Recovery on Thursdays and assists with special projects and fundraisers as needed.
In addition to volunteering with the health system, Williams is also a member of the North Camden Action Association.
She serves as secretary at her church and drives the church van as well. In her free time, she enjoys bowling and has played with a league for many years. Pictured are Peggy Tuten, president of Brunswick Campus Volunteer Services, left, and Sarah Williams, Brunswick Campus Summer Volunteer of the Quarter.