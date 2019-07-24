The Southeast Georgia Health System Volunteer Services recently recognized Terri Dunkle as the Brunswick hospital’s Volunteer of the Quarter.
For the past four years, Dunkle has volunteered at the Brunswick hopsital’s guest services desk on Mondays and the Parkwood guest services desk on Fridays.
In his free time, Dunkle enjoys reading, traveling to see his eight grandchildren and stamp collecting. Prior to becoming a volunteer at the health system, Dunkle worked as an academic at Clarion University of Pennsylvania.
A Marine Corps veteran, Dunkle served in Vietnam and is a Purple Heart medal recipient.
Pictured are Joyce Toler, president of Brunswick hopsital’s Volunteer Services program, left, and Dunkle.