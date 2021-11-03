Submitted by John Birge
The Brunswick High Marching Pirates recently competed in the Sound of Silver Marching Competition held at Pierce County High School and received several high honors.
The band as a whole earned straight superior ratings and 2nd place overall with a score of 91.1.
In addition to its second place overall ranking, the band earned several captain awards.
The percussion section, led by Ari Stephan, Jefferey Whitesides and Jayden Hinson, earned the Best in Show.
They received the highest score out of all the competing bands. The color guard under the leadership of Nana Kodua and Kylie Dallas earned Best in Show.
The Marching Pirates’ senior class is pictured with their trophies.