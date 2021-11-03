110821_band
Buy Now

Submitted by John Birge

The Brunswick High Marching Pirates recently competed in the Sound of Silver Marching Competition held at Pierce County High School and received several high honors.

The band as a whole earned straight superior ratings and 2nd place overall with a score of 91.1.

In addition to its second place overall ranking, the band earned several captain awards.

The percussion section, led by Ari Stephan, Jefferey Whitesides and Jayden Hinson, earned the Best in Show.

They received the highest score out of all the competing bands. The color guard under the leadership of Nana Kodua and Kylie Dallas earned Best in Show.

The Marching Pirates’ senior class is pictured with their trophies.

More from this section

+5
VB 10,000 departs St. Simons Sound

VB 10,000 departs St. Simons Sound

The workhorse of the Golden Ray shipwreck salvage operation set sail late Monday afternoon from the St. Simons Sound, all 255 towering feet of it heading into the Atlantic Ocean and on to its next challenge.

VB 10,000 setting sail, leaving port

VB 10,000 setting sail, leaving port

The workhorse of the Golden Ray shipwreck salvage operation is setting sail from the St. Simons Sound this afternoon, all 255 towering feet of it heading into the Atlantic ocean to begin its journey to its homeport in Sabine Pass, Texas.