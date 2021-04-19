Submitted by Rachel Hamilton
The Brunswick Elks Lodge BPOE 691 Inc. recently held installation of officers for its 2021-2022 year.
Pictured on the back row are Marvin Reese, trustee; Larry Westberry, secretary; Vickie Foster, esquire; Greg Hickey esteem leading knight; and George Fletcher, trustee. On the middle row are Ed Able Jr., esteem lecturing knight; Paul Johann, esteem loyal knight; and P. Gregg Mathis Tiler. On the front row are Brenda Sailors, exalted ruler; Hazel Lyons, chaplain; Rachel Hamilton, trustee.
Not pictured is Jim Conine, inner guard; Brenda Silors is the first lady exalted ruler of the lodge; and Rachel Hamilton, first lady insisted.