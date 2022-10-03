Submitted by Charlene Westberry
Brunswick Elk’s Auxiliary members, Saundra Abel and Charlene Westberry presented a Winn-Dixie gift card to Donna Howard, assistant director of Saved by Grace of Glynn.
Saved by Grace is a 14-bed, all male shelter providing 90 days transitional housing for men that are looking to transition out of hopelessness and homelessness. Basic needs such as shelter, food, clothing, furniture and social service assistance is provided.
Pictured are Brunswick Elk’s Auxiliary members, Saundra Abel and Charlene Westberry with Howard, center.