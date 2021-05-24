Submitted by Cynthia Cooper
The Brunswick Chapter National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution was recently visited by Georgia State Regent O.B. McCorkle. The chapter presented her with a contribution to the Meadow Garden Museum in her honor for historic preservation of Meadow Garden in Augusta. Meadow Garden was the home of George Walton, a signer of the Declaration of Independence.
Diane Elder, first vice-regent, presented a program on women’s issues to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment which granted women the right to vote.
Pictured are Brunswick Chapter Regent Deirdre Cox, left, and Georgia State Regent O.B. McCorkle.