Submitted by Bren Schilling
The Brunswick chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) hosted the annual Patriots’ Day Celebration with the Marshes of Glynn Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) and the Frederica Chapter of the DAR. Elements were held both virtually and in-person. Among other participation, De Cox, regent, presented a wreath on behalf of the Brunswick DAR.
Bren Schilling, secretary, offered the invocation on Zoom. Leslie Jackson provided musical direction for the program. It is available for viewing on YouTube.
Cox is pictured with the wreath.