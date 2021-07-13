Submitted by Cara Hotz
Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) from around the world gathered for their 130th DAR Continental Congress and for the second time in history, they did so entirely online, again conducting all regular business and honoring the extensive work of DAR members throughout the year via a virtual experience. Participating was Brenda Schilling, chapter secretary of the Brunswick Chapter, which is based in Brunswick.
Members attended various virtual events including evening sessions and business meetings. They are proud to have continued the work of the Society throughout the pandemic with virtual Zoom meetings when regular in person meetings were not possible.
Schilling is pictured.