Submitted by Lea King-Badyna
The final of five new community “edible orchards” has been planted in the City of Brunswick, bringing the total of community citrus groves up to seven in the Brunswick Community Orchard Project. Keep Golden Isles Beautiful has secured grants and donations for a “patchwork of edible orchards” across the city. Citrus groves (oranges and grapefruits) are planted in heavily pedestrian traveled public spaces, and when mature, the resulting fruit is available for passersby to enjoy a healthy snack.
Community partner Coastal Greenery sources, secures and installs the citrus trees while public works staff waters them. The most recent orchards at Orange Park, Goodyear Park, Perry Park, David Griffin Park and Abe Brown Park are made possible by a Keep America Beautiful/UPS tree planting grant and join previous installations at Howard Coffin Park walking track and Ringel Park, funded by a Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation grant and BB&T now Truist donation respectively.
The new trees are pictured.