Submitted by Shirley Douglass

The Brunswick Chapter of the Links Inc. recently held an Induction Ceremony for new members virtually, where three new members were added to the organization.

They are Andrea C. Belton-Scriven, Katrina R. Howard and Lisa A. James.

A celebration will be held later for the new inductees, welcoming them into the chain of friendship circle. The Brunswick Chapter was chartered on Jekyll Island in 1966.

The local chapter boasts members from Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties.

The new members are pictured.

