Submitted by Titania Cook
Opal Lee Day was recently celebrated in Brunswick. The “grandmother of Juneteenth” was featured via a livestream from her Texas home during the morning’s events. An evening program, including a play, was also held.
Pictured at the latter event on the back row are Meka Adams, from left, Reign Adams, Martina Hamilin, Minister Elliott Norris, Diane Arbery Jackson, Helen Ladson, city mayoral candidate, Robin Ladson, College of Coastal Georgia director of Diversity and Inclusion Quentin Staples, and playwright Sheri Bailey. On the front row are China Owens, left, and Titania Cook, director Juneteenth-Ga.