Submitted by Audra Fuller
The Brunswick African American Cultural Center (BAACC), a newly formed nonprofit local organization, is seeking participants to assist in promoting its mission to preserve local African American history and places in Brunswick and to increase cultural awareness, along with educational and cultural programing, art and museum exhibition.
BAACC is a 501c3 organization with an elected board of directors focusing on the components of African American cultural awareness through historic preservation, educational programming, cultural programming, art, business incubation and museum exhibition.
The group is now recruiting members, who can register online at www.baacc.org. The organization is seeking community members that would like to share their skill sets and passion to helping promote historic preservation, cultural awareness, community development and the other elements of its mission/vision.
Anyone interested in becoming a member or a sponsor, email contact info @baacc.org.