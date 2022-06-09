Submitted by Pat Porto
The Council of Catholic Women (CCW) at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church recently selected Rose Browning as the recipient of the annual Anna Marie Morris Award. Fr. Dawid Kwiatkowski made the presentation following a Mass celebration at which members of the CCW were present. This award was first established in honor of Anna Marie Morris in 2015. She was an avid volunteer of many church organizations.
Browning, who works full-time, has served as CCW president for four years and as chair of the service commission, Eucharistic minister, past leader of the weekly Bible study, officer of deanery and diocese councils and council representative at diocesan and national conventions.
Browning volunteered at all of the CCW sponsored International Food Tasters.
Pictured from left is Dawn Baker, president of the CCW of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Browning and Fr. Dawid Kwiatkowski, preist at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.