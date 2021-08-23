Submitted by Jim Kielt
The bridge club on Skylane Court St. Simons held its first big social bridge event since the pandemic began. The club has been offering five online games per week and five in-person games since its initial shut down last year. They recently returned to face-to-face play and require non-vaccinated players to mask up.
The event was labeled “Mixed Nuts” and not because of crazy bidding or foolish card play. Fifty players attended the event, and winners were Diane Altenbach and June Sortwell playing North South and Barbara Schwarz and Barbara Sullivan sitting East West. Emwynn Smith and Lynn Goldblatt set up the pairs and directed the game. A hot dog lunch with many homemade dishes coordinated by Teryl McBurney preceded the three-hour game.
For more information about game schedule, visit the group’s Facebook page, Golden isles Duplicate Bridge Club, visit bridgewebs.com or call president Rick Runyan at 912-268-4687.