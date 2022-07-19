Submitted by Barbara Bruce
Members of the Golden Isles Duplicate Bridge Club recently participated in bridge matches that ran all day during ‘The Longest Day’ fundraiser to support the Alzheimer’s Foundation. The total — $5,048 — was raised during the single-day event which ran from early morning to late at night. It was played nationwide. The event was sanctioned by the American Contract Bridge League. Donations were added to the table fees plus proceeds from a drawing to generate money for research and other programs for Alzheimer’s. Pictured are Kathy Pennington, event chair, from left, Sharon Robinson, Wendy Baker and Julia Hale.