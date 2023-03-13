Submitted by Jim Kielt
The Golden Isles Duplicate Bridge Center recently offered a CPR course called “Stayin’ Alive” and trained 18 participants in “hands-only” CPR, AED use, choking remedies and stroke identification.
Pictured are the participants, Jacki Fishman, from left, Rayea Pieschel, Mary Merrow, Jane Thau, Eric Oberg, Pam Hamilton, Paul Pieschel, Jim Henderson, Sally McLean, Leslie Gates, Linka Lewis, Gael Johnson, Linda Henderson, Joe & Page Girardin, Larry Meagher, and Red Cross instructor Jim Kielt.
Not Pictured is Anna Mansfield.