Submitted by Jim Kielt

The Golden Isles Duplicate Bridge Center recently offered a CPR course called “Stayin’ Alive” and trained 18 participants in “hands-only” CPR, AED use, choking remedies and stroke identification.

Pictured are the participants, Jacki Fishman, from left, Rayea Pieschel, Mary Merrow, Jane Thau, Eric Oberg, Pam Hamilton, Paul Pieschel, Jim Henderson, Sally McLean, Leslie Gates, Linka Lewis, Gael Johnson, Linda Henderson, Joe & Page Girardin, Larry Meagher, and Red Cross instructor Jim Kielt.

Not Pictured is Anna Mansfield.

Brand new lab opens at Fort Frederica

The first class of young archaeologists will process their finds at Fort Frederica next week in a brand new lab a few feet from where they dug up and screened artifacts from the 1740s.

Lover's Oak gets preventative treatment

Sandy Colhard’s normally quiet stretch of Albany Street was far from peaceful Tuesday morning as tree care experts from Savannah performed some preventative maintenance on Lover’s Oak.