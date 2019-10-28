Submitted by Lindy Cofer
The 20th Annual American Cancer Society Breast Cancer Fashion Show and Luncheon was held Oct. 19 at Sea Palms Resort on St. Simons Island. The show featured 12 local models, 11 women and 1 man, all of whom are breast cancer survivors.
The event featured clothing and accessories from Evelyne Talman, Gentlemen’s and Lady Outfitters, Maggie’s, Ronne’s and Shackelford Shoes.
Presenting sponsors were Dr. Vincent Arlauskas, Dr. Stephen Barrett and Dr. Bradley Easterlin. The event is also sponsored by Marsh Point Bar & Grill, an anonymous donor, BHHS Hodnett Cooper Real Estate, Dr. and Mrs. A.W. Strickland, Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery, Mark & Emelia Stambaugh, Sapelo Building Solutions Inc., Southeast Georgia Health System, Ameris Bank, Coastal Community Health Services, Dr. C. Scott Morrison, Green Key Hyperformance Driving Team, Maggie Dutton State Farm Insurance, Purple Dog Vacation Rentals, Signature Properties Group Inc., Splash Auto Spa and Wommack Dentistry.
Pictured are the committee, standing are Shannon McClure, from left, Raylene Grynkewich, Jackie Mull, Peggy Tuten, Kathleen Dawson and Olivia Holland.
Seated are Diann Clark, from left, Rhonda Barlow, Joy Cook, chair and Connie Hiott.