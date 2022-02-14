Submitted by Connie Hiott
The 22nd Annual American Cancer Society Breast Cancer Fashion Show and Luncheon was recently held at Sea Palms Golf & Tennis Resort on St. Simons Island. The theme was “Thriving, Not just Surviving.” Eight local models were featured, all of whom were breast cancer survivors. A silent auction was held and pink box mystery items were also purchased. Former Brunswick mayor Bryan Thompson served as the emcee.
Pictured are the models Jackie Mull, from left, Robin Nunn, Angie Votsis, Ruby Jackson, Jo Scott, Peggy Tuten, Sherrie Beecher and Judy Sutton.