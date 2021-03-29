Submitted by Christy Carter
BRAVEheart Teen Initiative recently held its 21st Annual Golden Isles Father Daughter Purity Ball at the Jekyll Island Convention Center. The sold-out event included 146 dads and 175 daughters who spent quality time dining, dancing, and participating in the rose ceremony. Patrick Eades, Skylark executive director, led the charge to the fathers and purity commitment pledge to daughters in a memorable ceremony encouraging daughters to live a life of abstinence before marriage.
The 22nd Annual Golden Isles Father Daughter Purity Ball is set for Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Jekyll Island Convention Center. Early bird registration opens on Jan. 1, 2022. To become a sponsor or for information, contact Christy Carter at 912-466-0891 or email christy@helloskylark.com.
A group of father-daughter attendees are pictured.