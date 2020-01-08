Submitted by Alice Keyes
The BRAG Dream Team recently rocked the roads of Glynn and McIntosh counties on their end-of-year ride from Jekyll Island to Sapelo Island. The team experienced the Wanderer Exhibit on Jekyll before battling a headwinds across the causeway for their first stop at Coffin Park in Brunswick.
From there, they traveled North with a police escort to MudCat Charlies restaurant on the Altamaha River, then continued on to the Sapelo Island visitor’s center to learn about the history of Sapelo Island. After a stop at the visitor center, the team boarded the ferry to explore Sapelo for an overnight stay. For more information, visit www.bragdreamteam.org.