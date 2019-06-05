Submitted by Steven Floyd
Brooke Parmelee, director of development for the Boys and Girls Club, recently spoke to the Exchange Club of Brunswick.
She told the club that the Boys and Girls Club of Brunswick has nine locations and in the fall will be adding a 10th at the new Burroghs-Mollette school. She told the club that Brunswick is the second largest club outside of Atlanta. To learn more about the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Georgia Inc. visit their website www.bgcsega.com
Pictured are George Barnhill, president-elect, from left; Brooke Eldridge Parmelee; Kevin Higgins, president; and Mike Lynch, vice-president.