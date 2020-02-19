Submitted by Dona Colglazier
Dayton Austin, director of operations for the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Georgia, recently accepted a check from the Brunswick Kiwanis. The Kiwanis Club started the Boys and Girls Club in Brunswick and has been a supporter of the club as it has expanded over the years.
They have 10 locations in Glynn County and just recently have updated the Terrill Thomas and McIntyre Court locations. In addition to after school activities, they offer early learning, art, homework assistance and meals.
Pictured are Becky Etter, area director, from left; Dayton Austin; Teeple Hill, Kiwanian; Shaw McVeigh, Kiwanis program director; and Rex Stalvey, Kiwanis president.