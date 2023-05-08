Submitted by Mike Cherne
For over 100 years, Boy Scouts of America, Order of the Arrow (OA) has recognized Scouts and Scouters who best exemplify Scouting traditions and spirit. There are over 150,000 members nationally. For more information on scouting visit coastalgeorgiabsa.org
Troop 248, St. Simons Island, recently elected a number of scouts for eligibility to the Coastal Georgia chapter, I-Tsu-La.
Order of the Arrow chapter staff and scouts are pictured OA unit representative Connor Pope, from left; chapter chief David Hodges; Scouts Eddie Myers, Mason Hall, Matt Kuchar, Vince Forgione; senior vice chief Jake Humphries; associate lodge/chapter advisor Phil Humphries; and leader Jay Myers.