Submitted by Mike Cherne
On a frigid Christmas Eve morning members of Boy Scout Troop 248 helped a neighborhood group, Old Demere Neighbors, assemble and place luminaries along the path that Santa Claus and his fire engine would use on Old Demere Road that night on his route around the island. Old Demere neighbors have placed luminaries along Santa’s route for three years.
Pictured are Eddie Myers, from left, Spencer Clark, Jay Myers, Sheila Ryan, Mike Cherne, Daniel Crawford, David Crawford and Carlton Gay.