Submitted by Melanie Spivey
In honor of Alpha Delta Kappa Month and Alpha Delta Kappa’s founders, Georgia Tau Chapter members purchased at least five books each to donate to the Southeast Georgia Health System’s maternity center. The books will be presented to the family of each baby born during the month of October.
Pictured are Clara Fried, from left, Patricia McVeigh, Betty Lunsford,Mary Hammond, Dana Soloman, Ann Maxwell, Michelle Riner, Debbie Clark, Martha King. Sitting are Nancy Zell, left, and Nancy Bone.