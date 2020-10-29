110220_tau

Submitted by Melanie Spivey

In honor of Alpha Delta Kappa Month and Alpha Delta Kappa’s founders, Georgia Tau Chapter members purchased at least five books each to donate to the Southeast Georgia Health System’s maternity center. The books will be presented to the family of each baby born during the month of October.

Pictured are Clara Fried, from left, Patricia McVeigh, Betty Lunsford,Mary Hammond, Dana Soloman, Ann Maxwell, Michelle Riner, Debbie Clark, Martha King. Sitting are Nancy Zell, left, and Nancy Bone.

More from this section

Insurance advisor keeps customer service No. 1

Insurance advisor keeps customer service No. 1

Wading through the maze known as health insurance can be a difficult task, especially when you’re approaching retirement age, and Medicare coverage is constantly changing. Many people opt to carry only Original Medicare, but insurance brokers, like LaTasha Rozier, owner of LaTasha Rozier Hea…

+13
Eager crowd greets arrival of mega crane

Eager crowd greets arrival of mega crane

A welcoming committee of about a thousand folks lined the waterfront Tuesday morning and crowded the St. Simons Island pier, craning their necks as the colossal VB 10,000 plodded its way toward destiny.

+11
Eager crowd greets arrival of mega crane

Eager crowd greets arrival of mega crane

A welcoming committee of about a thousand folks lined the waterfront Tuesday morning and crowded the St. Simons Island Pier, craning their necks as the colossal VB 10,000 plodded its way toward destiny.